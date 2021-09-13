Job Aspirants Urges Nagaland Government To Expedite NSSB Recruitment Process

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Public Service Aspirants of Nagaland (PSAN) has urged the state government to fast-track Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) recruitment process for all Grade-III posts.

Through a press release, PSAN Convenor Mughaka Jakhalu has urged the state government to stress significance on plea of citizens, adding that tolerance can’t be contained any further.

“While the government has been resorting to delay tactics, the aspirants are losing valuable years and many are nearing or have even crossed the age limit in the process.” – informed the press release.

According to PSAN, not paying any attention to the matter after rounds of consultation has sparked extreme anger among the public.

Furthermore, the organization also urged assistance from various CSOs, church and various other bodies sharing the same concern for unemployed youths.

It is pertinent to mention here that PSAN has lauded the Rising People’s Party for filing a PIL at Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench regarding suspension of memorandum on July 16, 2021.

The memorandum discussed about allowing departmental exams till NSSB was made fully operational for open recruitment through meritocracy.