Manipur : Kuki’s Cry For Justice 28 Years After Progrom Against Them

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 13, the Kuki tribe in Manipur has observed the 28th anniversary of the massacre on Kuki civilians across the state.

To observe the merciless killings of 1000 innocents, a function was organized at office of the Hill Tribal Council at Moreh, Manipur’s border town.

Kuki leaders have been demanding justice for the victims, killed allegedly by an armed Naga group, NSCN-IM.

According to Kuki leaders, nearly 1,000 residents from the community, including women and children, were mercilessly killed, while several villages were torched down.

“We are not interfering with the government policy. We are merely demanding justice for the innocent persons slain by the Naga group. But instead of doing justice, the Government of India is in a dialogue mode with the outfit. The Kukis are not for bloodshed. We are all for peace.” – asserted J. Haokip, leader of Hill Tribal Council.