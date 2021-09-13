Manipur : Pests Attack Yongchak Trees In Khunou Village

NET Web Desk

Recently, a joint team of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Senapati and e-loumee, a platform for farming experts has reviewed the Willong Khunou village, Manipur.

Almost all Yongchak trees in the region have been infested with caterpillar-like pests, also known as looper.

These pests have threatened the livelihood of many households, as both flower and beans of Yongchak (Parkia Speciosa) are consumed by residents.

Meanwhile, this village bordering Nagaland has been under severe attack by loopers.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra visited the hill village located about 150km north west of Imphal to confirm the development.

“We’ve visited the village to oversee the situation arising out of pest attack on Yongchak (tree bean) trees,” – asserted by Homen Kangjam, farm manager of KVK Senapati.

“We’ve also collected pest samples for further study.” – added Homen.

Although the cause of pests attack is yet to be ascertained, entomologists in the state further asserted that such loopers will grow into moths.

According to Hindustan Times report, officials of horticulture & soil conservation department have commenced remedial measures by spraying organic medicines inti these trees.

“We’ve also sent the collected samples (of loopers) to Indian Council of Agricultural Research for investigation,” – quoted by District Horticulture Officer while addressing an interview to HT.