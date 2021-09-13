Manipur : Tengnoupal Kuki Body Refuse To Endorse “Outside Candidates”

NET Web Desk

The Kuki civil bodies of Tengnoupal district has decided not to endorse any candidates from outside the district.

This decision has been undertaken in regard to the upcoming Manipur Assembly polls.

Supported by all attendees, the resolution states that civil organizations, Tengnoupal district residents will not lend any kind of support to candidates belonging from outside the constituency.

However, the meeting informed that 4 DCs had been changed in the district since January 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the present DC is likely to be transferred soon.

The meeting pointed out that regular transfers of DC’s have been proved to be hurting people’s interests.

It is therefore becoming extremely difficult for officials to focus on various developmental fields in the district.

Civil bodies has therefore expressed their concern on the subject, urging government for the termination of such political developments.

All the civil organizations in the district have further agreed strictly observe Kuki Black Day on September 13, urging all chiefs and residents to put black flags at every household.