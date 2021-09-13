Nagaland : Dimapur Police Rescues A 3-Yr-Old, 5 Kidnappers Held

- NET Web Desk
In a major operation against child abduction cases, the Dimapur Police have successfully rescued a 3-years-old child from the hands of kidnappers.
The security forces have apprehended 5 individuals for kidnapping the minor in exchange for ransom.
Meanwhile, the child rescued is now in safe hands.
According to Dimapur Police report, a case has been registered against all the 5 apprehended at East Police Station.
The news has been confirmed by Dimapur Police official twitter handle.
“Crime Update: 5 arrested by #dimapurpolice for KIDNAPPING a 3 years old child for ransom. The child RESCUED and in the safe hands. Case registered at East ps,” – tweeted by Dimapur Police.
