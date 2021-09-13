Sikkim CM Distributes Vehicles & Appointment Letters To Unemployed Youths

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has handed over 28 vehicles to party workers and unemployed youths of the state.

This decision has been undertaken in order to boost self-reliance and employment.

These vehicles acquired through youth development fund of SKM will be used as operating taxis by the party functionaries.

Besides, the Chief Minister has handed over 400 appointment orders for government jobs and scholarship to 29 students from across the state.

“Our government’s motto is to bring equality in society and through this, we believe that those belonging to the weaker sections get the opportunity to make their lives better. I sincerely hope that those who received their appointment order will perform their duty with utmost dedication and devotion,” – stated by the CM.

Furthermore, the CM also informed that government is coming up with new retirement policies.

He stressed on bringing an end to job extension culture.

The CM further informed that government will frame migrant labour policy to check influx in the state.