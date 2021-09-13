Sikkim CM Inaugurates Residence Under “Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana”

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 13, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has inaugurated the first house under Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) at Nandok, Syari constituency.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLA Kunga Nima Lepcha, Cabinet Ministers B.S. Panth and Bhim Hang Limboo, MLAs G.T. Dhungel and Em Prasad Sharma, Advisor, Tenzing Lamtha, Principal Secretary, RDD, C.S Rao, ADC (Development) Gangtok, BDO Nandok and other officials.

Sikkim Garib Awas Yojna is a flagship programme of the State Government.

It facilitates housing for poor and to improve the quality of life of deserving households by providing basic amenities.

The scheme aims to provide pucca houses to approximately 3,050 beneficiaries residing across the state.

Meanwhile, the house constructed under SGAY is a single storey RCC structure.

It consists of a living room, two bedrooms, kitchen, toilet along with TV and furniture comprising of 1 sofa set, 1 centre table, 2 almirah, 2 single beds, and 1 double bed.

The house was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 17,51,000 including furnitures and a TV.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sikkim CM Golay launched the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana on October 8, 2020 at Manan Kendra, Gangtok.