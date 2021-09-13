Sikkim : Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till October 31

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Education Department has announced that all state government, government-aided, private educational institutions, universities, colleges, tutorials, coaching institutes, and hostels will remain closed till August 31, 2021.

The following decision has been undertaken after some COVID-19 cases have been reported among students and staff members, during first week of the reopening of educational institutions.

Signed by GP Upadhyaya, Additional Chief Secretary (CS), Education Department, the order states that Central Government institutions will follow the directives issued by Central Government.

However, this circular will appy for institutions with no specific guidelines or directives.

Alternative academic calendar issued for 2021 should be followed by all educational institutions and students.

Furthermore, all heads of institutions have also been instructed to continue the conduct of online classes, online teaching, homeschooling, tests, examinations or any such assessments through online or any other mode as per the convenience of respective institutions.

The educational institutions have been directed to observe all relevant COVID-19 protocol and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Ministry of Education; Department of Education; Department of Health & Family Welfare.