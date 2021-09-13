Sikkim Orders Reopening Of Higher Educational Institutions From Sep 14

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Government has directed colleges and other institutions of higher education in the state to reopen from September 14.

A circular issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (ADS), Education Department, G.P. Upadhyaya was made public on September 13.

It stated that state government has decided to reopen all colleges and institutions of higher learning from September 14.

However, this will be allowed on the understanding that most of these students have got themselves either fully or partially vaccinated by now.

It is pertinent to mention here that state government has decided to shut schools across the state till October 31.

As per the order, all state government, government-aided, private educational institutions, universities, colleges, tutorials, coaching institutes, and hostels will remain shut for the specified period.

The following decision has been undertaken after some COVID-19 cases have been reported among students and staff members, during first week of its resumption.