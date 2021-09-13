Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations Held In Mizoram

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Mizoram’s Forest Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga graced the “Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations” of the Aizawl Battalion Assam Rifles at Aizawl on September 13, 2021.

Marking the event, the Assam Rifles conducted a Sapling Plantation where Ex-Servicemen, school children and all ranks and files of the Assam Rifles planted trees at Sector Headquarter, Aizawl.

A total of 150 saplings including a variety of fruit-bearing plants were planted by Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, Commander, 23 Sector AR, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Commandant Aizawl Battalion and other dignitaries.

Hon’ble Forest Minister, TJ Lalnuntluanga while addressing the gathering on the occasion stressed the importance of forest conservation and planting of trees. He also appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles for the cause.

He also congratulated the Indian Army on the Golden Jubilee and remembered the brave martyrs on the occasion who laid down their lives to ensure the victory of the nation.

The “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” is being celebrated across the nation from December 16th, 2020 to December 16th, 2021, marking the 50 years of Indian victory in the 1971 Indo – Pakistan War. Sapling Plantation is the first of many events planned to be organized at Aizawl by Assam Rifles to commemorate the occasion.