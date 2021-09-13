Veteran Congress Leader ‘Brother Oscar’ Fernandes Passes Away

– NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 13, veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes breathed his last at Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Aged 80, the former Union Minister sustained injuries after he had an accidental fall while doing exercise, and had to be admitted to the private hospital on July 19.

In February 2006, Oscar Fernandes – then a minister in Manmohan Singh cabinet held talks with NSCM – IM in Bangkok.

“Brother Oscar”, as he is popularly known, had given his own touch to the talks with the NSCN leaders, beginning the meetings with prayers in which all present used to participate.

Born on March 27, 1941, in the Udupi district of Karnataka, Fernandes has been referred to as one of the closest aides of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

He was elected from the Udupi Lok Sabha constituency on five occasions.

Oscar was born to Roque Fernandes, an academician who served as the first president of the Manipal Institute of Technology and Leonissa Fernandes, the first woman magistrate in India.

Fernandes has served as the Union Minister for Transport, Road and Highways; and Labour and Employment in the UPA Government.

He was previously elected as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, who later served as Chairman of Central Election Authority of AICC.