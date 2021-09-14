3 Arrested For Illegal Earth Cutting In Itanagar Capital Region

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

3 persons were arrested yesterday on 13 September from Nirjuli, Papumpare district for carrying out illegal earth cutting by Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Talo Potom. The JCB used for the earth cutting was also seized.

Earth cutting in the ICR region has been banned in ICR as per an order dated 11th May 2021, issued by the District Magistrate.

The DC has reasoned that illegal earth cutting may lead to loss of life and property especially in the purview of monsoon season. Therefore, it has to be regulated if at all it has to be hampered so that it doesn’t hamper the ecology.

Further, the DC informed that dedicated administrative officers have been engaged to contain illegal earth cutting and land encroachment within ICR.

The stern action taken by the DC comes as a result of past events where illegal earth cutting had led to landslides, traffic jams, and loss of life and property.