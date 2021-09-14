Arunachal Pradesh: Minor raped, Society Demands Prompt Arrest Of Absconding Accused

• Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

The incident of 8 September here in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district where a minor girl was raped has incited tremendous public outrage.

The accused named Pakbin Sikom ( Batak) aged 30 has been absconding since the incident. The victim has been kept under medical supervision at the district hospital.

Meanwhile, the Neba Welfare Society (NWS) has demanded immediate arrest and a death penalty for the accused. The society has served a seven days ultimatum to the Upper Subansiri District Administration for immediate arrest of the absconding perpetrator of the crime.

NWS has further demanded a speedy trial of the case in a fast-track court for timely justice to the victim. NWS has also urged the district administration to provide the necessary compensation to the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Act, 2011.

NWS has further sought the help of all NGOs and pressure groups in locating the absconding rapist.