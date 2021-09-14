Arunachal Pradesh: Students Protest Chemistry Professor’s Suspension

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

Mr. Narendra Pramanik, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) was suspended on 9 September 2021, for his alleged gross negligence of duty during the examination for Draughtsman and Surveyor conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). The said exam was conducted on 17-18 July wherein a female candidate was caught cheating using a mobile phone in the exam centre assigned to Mr. Pramanik.

The suspension order of their ‘favorite chemistry Professor’ didn’t go down well with students and alumni of DNGC. Therefore, some students and alumni under the banner of ‘Justice for Mr. Pramanik Narendra’ staged a protest at the DNGC campus. The students and alumni demanded immediate revocation of the suspension order and immediate Clarification from APSSB as to why he was suspended.

Meanwhile, APSSB Secretary, Santosh Kumar has clarified that the board operates within certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The decision was taken as it was found that Mr. Pramanik deviated from SOPs by appointing private teachers as invigilators during the examination day without the permission and notice of the district superintendent (ICR, DC), which is clearly against the SOPs laid down by APSSB. These SOPs are to be maintained by every person engaged in the examination duty to conduct a fair examination, the secretary said.

The Secretary, further informed that the entire recruitment process in the recently concluded Combined Graduate Level exam for the UDC post could be completed in a record time of within 100 days because the board genuinely cares for a fair and merit-based examination.