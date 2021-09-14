Assam Man Incarcerated In Bangladesh Released After Four Years

Abhijit Nath

Mukul Hazarika, a resident of Mangaldai spending four years in Feni Jail of Bangladesh breathed the sweet air of freedom when he reached India on September 13.

On Monday at 10.30 AM, the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) handed over Mukul to Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura police through Belonia ICP after signing administrative documents by the forces guarding Indo-Bangla border of both the countries through a meeting.

It is reported that Mukul Hazarika, a resident from Hodapara under Mangaldai police station in Assam entered Bangladesh illegally for work and was incarcerated for four years.

After completing all modalities Tripura police administration handed over Mukul Hazarika to his father Fuleshwar Hazarika and both left for their home in Assam.

It is worthy to mention here that, Mukul had crossed into the territory of Bangladesh illegally without informing anyone at home way back in 2017. His family members could not find him and finally filed a missing diary at Mangaldai police station in Assam. Bangladesh police arrested Mukul Hazarika on suspicion. He was produced before Feni court in Bangladesh and he was jailed for four years failing to show valid documents on entry into Bangladesh.