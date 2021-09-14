BTS, Coldplay Collaborating For Single “My Universe”

NET Web Desk

Recently, the British band Coldplay and South Korean music sensation BTS confirmed their collaboration for a most anticipated single.

The single ‘My Universe’ will be released in both English and Korean on September 24.

Legendary rock band led by Chris Martin has announced the same through Twitter handle.

“My Universe // Coldplay X BTS // Exclusive song preview on TikTok now” – tweeted by Cold Play.

My Universe // Coldplay X BTS // Exclusive song preview on TikTok now https://t.co/DPuYw9mFRQ pic.twitter.com/oDRPcObPcs — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 13, 2021

They also shared the first-look graphic for the song which featured astrological signs on a purple background.

My Universe will be available in the form of a limited edition two-track CD single which will also include hand-written lyrics by the bands.

BTS comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series ‘Released’ ahead of the premiere of BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ MV (Shorts Challenge version).

In February, the Korean group have also covered Coldplay’s 2005 hit number ‘Fix You’ on MTV Unplugged.

However, rumours began to swirl that two bands would collaborate after Coldplay’s Chris Martin visited South Korea in April.