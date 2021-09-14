Dimapur’s Spartan FC Qualify For Neymar Jr’s Five-On Five National Finals

Spartan FC won the Dimapur Qualifiers and will now represent Dimapur in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five National Finals in September

A step closer to represent the country at the World Finals in Qatar and meet their idol Neymar Jr

Red Bull Neymar Jr.’s Five, a globally established five-on-five football tournament kicked off the Dimapur qualifiers at City Futsal, Orchid Grounds, Dimapur on 11th September 2021. The city qualifier witnessed over 28 teams giving their best. In the final match, Spartan FC played Blitz FC and won the game 2-0 to grab a place and represent Dimapur in the national finals in the last week of September 2021.

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2021city qualifiers started from 21st August 2021 till 12th September across 18 cities in the country including Indore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bangalore, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Siliguri, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Dimapur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Chandigarh and Goa. The winning teams will then compete at the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five national finals in September 2021 for a chance to make it to the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2021 World Finals in Qatar. It is the biggest 5-a-side football tournament in the country in-terms of locations & participants.

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian star’s signature five-a-side tournament bringing players aged 16 to 35 from all corners of the world together to celebrate their shared passion: football. It is a fast, technical and fun competition which sees two teams of five players, sans a goalkeeper, have 10 minutes to strut their stuff and win a chance to impress Neymar Jr. The twist in this thrilling affair is that for each goal scored by a team, a member of the opposition will have to leave the field. The team with the maximum players takes the spoils.

Match Results: Dimapur Qualifiers: Final: Spartan FC 2-0 Blitz FC

The tournament is based on the belief that footballers never earn their skills in big stadiums at big clubs. Their journey almost always begins on the streets, with their friends, like it did for Neymar Jr. In the streets, their main obstacles are not the opposing defenders but the hard gravel, sweltering heat and the blinding dust. Most legends started on a mere obstacle-filled street but turned the mere street into a path. A path to blinding success. Just ask Pele, Alfredo Di Stefano or Neymar Jr. Neymar Jr’s journey started with a street and a dream and continues with a stadium and a fairy-tale.

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2019 India Champions, Kalina Rangers from Mumbai represented India at the World Finals in Brazil and gained valuable experience with a historic win against Hungary, who were eventually crowned winners of the tournament.

Under the Jr’s Global Five consumer activation, one can show off their skills in a creative way, record them (best play – max 60 seconds), post them to Instagram (use hashtag #outplaythemall, tag @redbullneymarjr’sfive and add your country flag) and wow Neymar Jr and his scouts. They will select 6 players and 1 wild card entry to take part as the Jr’s Global Five at this year’s World Final.