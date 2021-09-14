Fearsome Sri Lankan Cricketer Malinga Announces Retirement From All Forms

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 14, the veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

A fearsome pacer who had already ended his Test (2011) and ODI (2019) careers, has now undertaken the decision to step away from T20 cricket, thereby ending a decorated 16-yr international career that commenced in 2004.

The Sri Lankan player announced the following through his Twitter media handle.

“Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.” – Malinga tweeted.

The 38-yr-old Malinga has played 30 Tests, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Sri Lanka in which he picked 546 wickets (101 in Tests, 338 in ODIs and 107 in T20Is) across formats.