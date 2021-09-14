Indian Army’s Naga Regiment Display Battle Drills

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army displayed it’s commendable battle skills at ZAPAD 2021 – a multinational military exercise held in Nizhny, Russia.

Organized from September 3-16, India has sent a contingent of 200 Army personnel to participate in the military drill.

The contingent includes – men from Naga Regiment, Mechanised Infantry & IAF Commandos.

During the exercise, a special heliborne operation was displayed with the utilization of Russian Mi-17 helicopters, conducted by ‘Ghatak Platoon’ of the Naga Regiment.

Exercise #ZAPAD2021#IndianArmy contingent participating in Multi Nation Exercise #ZAPAD2021 carried out a joint rehearsal of Special Heliborne Operation #SHBO for the final validation Exercise of #ZAPAD2021.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/VkVakTNl80 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 12, 2021

Of the 17 countries invited for the exercise, there are nine Participating Countries. These include – Mongolia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Russia, India and Belarus.

Meanwhile, Observer Countries include – Pakistan, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.

“The Naga Battalion group participating in the exercise will feature an all Arms combined task force. The exercise aims to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations,” – reads an Indian Army statement.

ZAPAD 2021 is one of the theatre level exercises of Russian armed forces and will focus primarily on operations against terrorists, Army said.