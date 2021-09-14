Manipur : Tamenglong Organizations Boycott ‘Go To Hills 2.0’

NET Web Desk

Recently, under the aegis of Tamenglong Concerned Peoples’ Forum, several civil and student bodies of the district jointly decided to boycott the ‘Go To Hills 2.0’ Campaign initiated by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

These organizations include – Tamenglong Village Students Federation (TVSF), Society for Enhancing Tamenglong (SET), United Women Organisation, Tamenglong (UWOT).

The press release issued by the organization clearly asserts that recent decisions undertaken by the state government is basically an infringement to rights of hill residents.

It has been referred as a direct humiliation to sanctity of the Article 371(C) of the Constitution of India, and its supporting Presidential Order of 1972.

The release also stressed upon the Manipur (Hill Area) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021, and the order passed by Manipur Assembly Speaker on induction of 8 MLA’s.

Such decisions only serve a certain community, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, one cannot consider slogans like ‘Go to Village’ or ‘Go to Hills’ as alternatives for providing equal development to people residing in hill districts.