Nagaland : Former Governor RN Ravi Initiates 100-Room Patients Hostel In Dimapur

On Tuesday, September 14, the former Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi has taken the initiative to set-up a 100 room patients hostel facility in Dimapur to mitigate challenges faced by residents.

The following has been confirmed through a press release issued by the official Twitter handle.

“Hon’ble Governor of Nagaland, Shri R.N. Ravi has been concerned about our people coming from remote areas of Nagaland to Dimapur for medical treatment and unavailability of affordable lodging facilities. The commercial lodges and hotels are expensive for our poor people augmenting their misery, woes and hardship.” – the release stated.

The release further reads that Ravi is thankful to Cabinet Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh for being an ardent well wisher of Nagaland who readily agreed to meet the cost of this project.

However, the Dimapur Deputy Commissioner has tentatively located the land.

He has been tasked to prepare building plan and management of the Patients’ Hostel.

Besides, the state government has been requested to provide the required assistance and guidance to Deputy Commissioner for easy completion of the project.

Soon, the proposed facility will be completed and will commence to serve the needy people of Nagaland.