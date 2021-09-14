Nagaland : Phek Associations Call For ‘Indefinite Road Blockade’ From September 16

NET Web Desk

The Phek District Maytas-Gyatri Damaged Victim Association (PDMGDVA) has announced to impose an indefinite road blockade from September 16.

This will be imposed on 2 lane roads of Chakhabama-Zunheboto (under Phek district) and Pfutsero Phek.

The decision to call for roadblock has been undertaken after Centre and 7 other respondents failed to file a counter affidavit to PGMGDVA’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted at Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court.

“Repeatedly failed to file it’s affidavit-in-opposition thereby delaying the PIL process over 1 year, and having prayed again for another 4 weeks time when the matter was last heard on 11th August 2021.” – stated a press release.

It is pertinent to mention here that PGMGDVA has also submitted a memorandum to the Secretary, stating to commence an indefinite roadblock if Centre fails to file its affidavit by September 15.

The release further stated that roadblock will be enforced in a phase-wise manner.

Meanwhile, the first phase will be for 48 hours, commencing from 6 AM of September 16 till 6 AM of September 18.

“If concerned/appropriate authority fails to give any positive response within this 48 hours blockade, the association shall intensify the road blockade in terms of hours and days in the second phase and so on till the desired assurance or action is taken.” – the release further added.

Although vehicular movement will be affected. But association added that exemptions will be made for movements of military, police, administration, medical duties, students’ board exams, funeral and wedding (on producing card/programme).