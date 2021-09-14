Nagaland : Two Bodies Retrieved From Dhansiri River

NET Web Desk

The police officials have retrieved two bodies from Dhansiri river near Purana Bazaar at around 5 PM on Tuesday.

According to official reports, issued by East Police Station (PS), one of the bodies belonged to a 12-yr-old boy, drowned on September 11.

The incident occured when the victim reportedly went for swimming with a group of friends at a riverside near Naharbari.

According to Eastern Mirror report, both the bodies were retrieved from the same spot.

The second body has been kept at a Dimapur hospital.

Unfortunately, the identity and cause of death of the second victim are yet to be ascertained.