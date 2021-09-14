Ola Scooter Facility Will Have World’s Largest All Women Workforce

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has revealed to soon attain the recognition of world’s largest factory, run entirely by women.

Functioning with 10,000 women staffs in full scale, Ola Electric factory in Tamil Nadu is all set to become the world’s largest industry for electric scooters.

Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal announced that the entire facility will be powered by women. “Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!”

India’s women will bring the EV revolution from India to the world! When women are equal participants in India’s economic growth, India will lead the world!#JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/65LBJOcykM — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021

“We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory,” – he informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ola Electric facility is the hub to Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters.