PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of “Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University” In Aligarh

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 14, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh.

It is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil.

The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government to honour freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.

“The university will not become only a big centre of higher education but will also emerge as a centre of modern defence studies, defence manufacturing-related technology and manpower development.” – said PM Modi.