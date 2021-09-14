Senapati Civil Bodies Supports Students Orgs Boycott Of ‘Go To Hill 2.0’, Calls For Shutdown

NET Web Desk

Civil Society Organizations from Senapati district have called a 24-hour total shutdown from September 14 midnight till 12 PM of September 15.

The decision has been taken to support the All Tribal Students Union, Manipur (ATSUM) boycott decision on ‘Go to Hills 2.0’ campaign.

Senapati District CSOs further warned of ‘drastic action’ against all those who violated the shutdown.

The restriction will also effect NH-2, which passes through the hill district of Senapati.

Apart from human life, lifting of all kinds of commodities, including perishable consumer items will be severely affected by the shutdown.

Recently, under the aegis of Tamenglong Concerned Peoples’ Forum, several civil and student bodies of the district jointly decided to boycott the ‘Go To Hills 2.0’ Campaign initiated by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

It stressed upon the Manipur (Hill Area) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021, and the order passed by Manipur Assembly Speaker on induction of 8 MLA’s.

Such decisions has been referred as a direct humiliation to sanctity of the Article 371(C) of the Constitution of India, and its supporting Presidential Order of 1972.