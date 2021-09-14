Sikkim : Farming Equipments Distributed Among Beneficiaries Of Namchebong Constituency

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 14, the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department Minister has organized a token distribution programme for the beneficiaries of Namchebong constituency.

The programme has been conducted at Gram Prashashanik Kendra, Assam Lingzey.

During the programme, over one hundred farming households from Namchebong constituency received various agricultural machinery tools and tokens, including Power Tiller, Power Weeder, Chaff Cutter, Mini Rice Mill, Brush Cutter, Spices Grinder, Rice thresher, Garden Hand Tools.

It has also received HDPE Pipe, Naturally Ventilated Tubular Structure GreenHouse, Bamboo Structure GreenHouse, On Farm Handling Unit/Collection Unit, Genap Tank, Flour Mill Pulverizer, Sheep Farming, Goat Farming, Silage bag, Intensive Carp Fish Farming under Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services and Directorate of Fisheries.

Addressing the farming community, Agriculture Minister Sharma articulated the significance of life saving profession of Agriculture/Livestock farming.

He also discussed about human society dependence on farming and allied sectors.

Sharma also stressed upon the newly conceptualized policy of “Future is Farming” and underlined long term sustainability of farming profession.

He further motivated farmers to enhance productivity for earning sustainable livelihood and economic upliftment.

Sharma also mentioned that farming community is notably elevated in terms of dignity of profession.

The minister also discussed about launching of various initiatives like Gwala Diwas, and prestigious award of ‘Milk Man of the Year’ and other numerous farmer-friendly schemes.

He also informed about newly initiated policies framed by the union government.

This will help to facilitate loan with 50% subsidy in agriculture, horticulture, livestock farming and allied sectors at central level and provision of subsidised loan under Chief Minister Start up Scheme in the state as well.

He also urged field functionaries to practice seed trail production in the government farm and educate farmers.

Sharma directed the concerned officials to carry out necessary exercises pertaining to the proposal of terrace gardens in urban areas.

Over ten thousand farmers have benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKISAN) within the last two years in Sikkim.

Besides, number of beneficiaries was in single digit during the previous regime, he added.

The minister also announced plans to provide Five On-Farm Handling Unit/Collection Unit for Namchebong constituency and advised to award Self Help Groups (SHGs) from respective areas.

He also elaborated provision of production financial incentives under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana and piggery farming incentives under Pashudhan Samridhi Yojana, thereby encouraging for increase in production.

Sharma also encouraged the SHGs for marketing and informed that an amount of 2% of incentive value will be granted as handling charges to all marketing agencies engaged in aggregating and marketing farmers produce.

He also motivated farmers to acquire insurance and compensate for loss of production in case of any crop damaging incident.

The Minister also discussed about the historic initiative of Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana envisioned by Sikkim CM.

Horticulture Department, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Yasodha Bhandari stated that state government is working tirelessly to benefit the farmers with renewed vigour and energy under the enthusiastic leadership and strong willpower of the ruling government.

She also informed that seeds are distributed based on the suitability of the climate of particular areas.

Furthermore, PD-cum-Secretary, AH & VS Dr Sangey D Bhutia highlighted various schemes and livestock friendly policies of the department.

He informed that financial incentives of Rs 13 crores were distributed to the dairy farmers in the previous financial year.

The daily production of milk has increased substantially from 58,000 litres to around 35,000 litres per day before the launching of dairy incentives.