Sikkim : Meeting Conducted To Review SGAY Implementation

On Tuesday, September 14, a review meeting of ‘Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana’ (SGAY) was conducted at Ranka BAC to inspect the number of houses distributed to beneficiaries.

The officials informed that 100 beneficiaries are available from Burtuk constituency and 36 beneficiaries belong under Rumtek constituency.

According to press release issued, out of all beneficiaries, 9 belong to Burtuk and 5 houses in Martam-Rumtek have not been started yet.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay for the SGAY scheme.

They informed the scheme works for the welfare of genuine and basic needs for the poor.

“Those beneficiaries whose houses were not started yet pointed out the reasons for the delay to which ADC Development asked the representatives of the project to submit a report within 3 days.” – the release further reads.

The Engineers on behalf of the Mungipa trade link informed the gathering on the SGAY scheme and main characteristic associated with it.

Besides, NB Gurung addressed the gathering and requested the beneficiaries to be vigilant.

He directed the main contractors to complete the work in time if beneficiaries are facing trouble to construct on their own.

On Monday, September 13, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has inaugurated the first house under Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) at Nandok, Syari constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that SGAY is a flagship programme of the State Government.

SGAY facilitates housing for poor and to improve the quality of life of deserving households by providing basic amenities.

The scheme aims to provide pucca houses to approximately 3,050 beneficiaries residing across the state.