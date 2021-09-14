Sikkim : Movement Will Be Restricted Along Bardara-Omchung Stretch To Conduct Repairs

NET Web Desk

The West Sikkim District Magistrate Centre has issued a notification to inform that movement of traffic will be restricted on September 14 and 15, 2021.

Following decision has been undertaken as Roads & Bridges Department is initiating the repair at Omchung School (along Bardara to Omchung School).

Signed by Karma R. Bonpo, IAS, DC West Sikkim, the statement further reads, in order to complete the work on time, movement of traffic has been restricted along the stretch.

Meanwhile, the following order will come into effect from 10 AM to 4 PM.