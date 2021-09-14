Sinakeithei Killings : Manipur CM Orders SIT Probe

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the chairmanship of IG (Intelligence) to conduct probe into the alleged killings of two Sinakeithei Villagers.

The SIT will also incorporate – DIG (Range-II) and Special AIG (Housing) as it’s members.

Following decision has been undertaken during a meeting with the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) held in Ukhrul on September 13.

It stressed importance to conduct a probe into the killings of Thotreichan Kasung, and Naosomi Lunglen, residents of Sinakeithei Village.

The CM further mentioned that families along with CSOs will take the bodies for observance of last rituals.

“Had a meeting with the CSOs of Ukhrul last night regarding the death of Thotreichan Kasung (31) and Naosomi Lunglen (29) who are a resident of Sinakeithei Village. After we come to an understanding, a Special Investigation Team under the chairmanship of IG (Intelligence) has been constituted with DIG (Range-II) and Special AIG (Housing) as Members, to carry out investigations into the death of deceased. The families along with the CSOs will be taking the bodies for their last rituals.” – the CM wrote in a FB post.

The Tangkhul civil bodies including – Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long (TNWL), Tangkhul Shanao Long (TSL), Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), and Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL) had demanded an independent investigation into the alleged killing of the deceased.

It may be recalled that the duo had been missing since August 4, 2021.

Later, they were found dead in a highly decomposed state on August 8, 2021 near the river bank of Ihang, on the outskirt of southern Sinakathei.