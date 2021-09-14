Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Grand Welcome For Swarnim Vijay Mashaal At Rupa, Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, currently on tour across the Country to mark 50 glorious years of victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, arrived at Rupa to full military honours on Monday, 13th of September 2021.

The cavalcade escorting the Mashaal was ushered in by the residents of Rupa with enthusiasm and fanfare on its way first to the Gyaptong Regional Stadium also known as the Rupa Stadium situated near the Tenga river.

Scores of schoolchildren stood beside the road waving mini Tricolours as the Mashaal made its way first to the War memorial of Rupa and then to the stadium. Cultural events and martial art display were held at the Rupa Stadium in honour of the Mashaal and the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

General Officer Commanding of 5 Mountain Division Major General Zubin Minwalla was the chief guest of the program. He received the ‘Vijay Mashaal’ at the Gyaptong Stadium.

Khukri dance, Aji Lhamu dance and deer dance were performed on the occasion. Indian martial art forms like Gatka and Kalaripayattu were also displayed to the awe of all present. Students belonging to different schools of Rupa performed various cultural programs.

War veteran Retd. Subedar Major Phuntsok Tsering spoke about his experiences. As part of the celebrations, the Indian Army also held a grand weapons and arms display. The day ended with a friendly football match between the Rupa Club and the sappers of Ball of Fire.

GoC Sappers of Ball of Fire, Tenga Division, senior officials of the Military and local administration were present on the occasion.