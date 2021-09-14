Taliban Denies Death Of Deputy PM Mulla Baradar, Releases Footage

NET Web Desk

The Taliban have reportedly denied the demise of one of their top leaders and current Deputy Prime Minister Mulla Baradar, claimed to have been killed in a shootout with rivals.

According to reports, an internal split has occurred in the war-torn country, nearly a month after gaining victory over the West-backed government in Kabul.

Sulail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, former head of the Taliban political office who was named deputy prime minister last week, issued a voice message rejecting claims he had been killed or injured in a clash.

“He says it is lies and totally baseless,” Shaheen said in a message on Twitter.

However, Taliban has also released video footage showing Baradar at meetings in the southern city of Kandahar.