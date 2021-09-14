Technical Problems Hampering Land Acquisition For Highway Expansion In Mizoram

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

On September 13, 2021, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima informed that the state government was informed by the Central Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that to improve the efficiency of freight movement in India under Bharatmata Pariyojana.

The road project is looking into the 4 laneing of 111 km stretch of Vairengte – Sairang NH-6/306. The communication of the centre was related to the freezing of Land Transaction, allotment of new plots of Land & Recommendation for Competent Authority of Land Acquisition and was received by email on 25.4.202. The email was dispatched by KMZ/KML & Auto CAD file which could not be downloaded. Additionally, the geo-coordinates were not mentioned.

Due to which the state government was not aware of the change in road alignment, that for NH-6 and NH-306, free order of new allotments and pass an extension of lands were issued on 1.6.2020.

Lalruatkima also mentioned that since geo-coordinates were not mentioned, the NIHDCL again sent the state government another email on 21.1.2021 to issue the freeze order in alignment with geo-coordinates and that compensations will not be granted to any pass/land issued from 27.5.2020 onwards.

The Minister also stated that Periodic Patta outside of the rules and regulations will not be entertained but a Valid Pass within the law will be given to rightful owners and farmers.

The MoRTH appointed a competent authority for Land Acquisition under National Highway Act, Section 3 (A) was published in the Gazette of India on 30.8.2020

MoRTH, under Section 3 (A) of the NH Act published the order in the Gazette of India and updated the same in Bhoomirashi Portal on 24.3.2021. This is not a final notification for pass/landholders or owners but a preliminary notification for acquisition.