Trinamool Congress Nominates Sushmita Dev To Rajya Sabha

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 14, the Trinamool Congress has announced the nomination of former Congress politician Sushmita Dev into Rajya Sabha.

The major development comes just less than a month after the former MP from Assam’s Silchar left the Congress to join TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee.

According to reports, Sushmita Dev has been campaigning in Agartala where the TMC is planning to mount an opposition to the ruling BJP.

“I am overwhelmed. I thank my leader @MamataOfficial from the bottom of my heart. Her conviction to see more women in Parliament is exemplary. To give someone from northeast is path breaking. I will do my very best,” – tweeted by Ms. Dev.

It is pertinent to mention here that nomination of Dev has been considered crucial by political experts.

This nomination is referred as TMC’s plans to extend its footprint in the northeast.