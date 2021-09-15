35-Year-Old Man Dies In Police Custody In Tripura



Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a shocking incident, a 35-year old man Jamal Hossain has died in police custody under the Sepahijala district of Tripura on Wednesday.

Sonamura police station staff arrested Jamal in connection with an NDPS act on Tuesday at midnight. He is a resident of the Kaladhepa village of Sepahijala district.

A police official of the Sonamura police station said, “Jamal was arrested and taken to Sonamura hospital for medical checkup. During treatment, he complained about chest pain. However, he was released by the doctors after initial treatment at Sonamura hospital”.

“Later on Wednesday morning, he was again shifted to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. According to preliminary reports it seemed that he suffered cardiac arrest”, he added.

The deceased was survived by his wife and three children. The family members of the deceased have alleged that Jamal died due to police torture and demanded immediate action against them.

Jamal’s son told reporters that “My father was picked by the Sonamura police late at night and he did not return home. He had returned home only three months back from Saudi Arabia and had his return tickets booked for September 22 next”.

A relative of the deceased said “They arrested Jamal without informing the members and pradhan of Kaladhepa village. When he tried to inform people, he was thrashed and taken to police custody”.

Similar incidents were reported last year in different police stations and sub-jails of Tripura following which the leader of the opposition Manik Sarkaar had demanded a judicial inquiry into the deaths.