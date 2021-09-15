Apple’s iPhone 13 Launch Features ‘Dum Maro Dum’ Tune

NET Web Desk

The Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event held on Tuesday night has been one of the anticipated discussions for the day. But a promo video associated with the same has caught everyone’s attention on the internet.

None other than, a clip featuring the popular RD Burman-Asha Bhosle famous Bollywood track “Dum Maro Dum.”

Although the song that plays in the clip is a retreaded version of the original, but that could not stop Indians from going gaga over the ad on the internet.

The video shows a young man bustling through the city on his motorbike to deliver packages to customers by tackling mud, water and various other accidents but the iPhone 13 easily withstands all hurdles.

It is pertinent to mention here that iPhone 13 has come up with some of its new and improved features like water resistance and ceramatic glass that is much more improved from the past versions of iPhone.

The new version is more stunning with A15 Bionic chip, even longer battery life, and an improved night vision.