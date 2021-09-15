Arunachal Pradesh: Upper Subansisri Rape-Accused Surrenders

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

In the latest development in the rape case of a minor girl in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district, the alleged rapist who was absconding since the date of the incident, has voluntarily surrendered himself at the Police Station, Daporijo.

The accused named Pakbin Sikom, aged 30 had allegedly committed the crime on 8 September.

Ever since the incident was reported at the police station, it had sparked public outrage. Neba Welfare Society had even served a seven-day ultimatum to the district administration for the immediate arrest and a death penalty for the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, civil society groups, NGOs and common public were also urged to help in nabbing the culprit.

Reportedly, the culprit was tired of running from the law and hiding, amidst intense pressure from civil society groups. Consequently, he voluntarily decided to surrender.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, T Bage has informed that the accused will be produced before the designated court on Wednesday and a case has been registered under the appropriate sections of law including the POCSO Act.