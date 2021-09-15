Assam Cattle Preservation Act: Meghalaya Legislators Concerned Over Availability Of Beef

– NET Web Desk

Legislators of Meghalaya raised concern about the impact of neighbouring Assam’s Cattle Preservation Act on Meghalaya. Beef is widely consumed in Meghalaya along with pork.

CM Conrad Sangma tried to allay their fears assuring them that he had already conferred on the issue with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He informed the assembly that CM Sarma has assured that Meghlaya will be able to issue all the documents necessary for transporting cattle to the state.

Sangma said that the Assam Government has been requested to ‘ensure hassle-free passage’ of cows to Meghalaya, stated a Times of India report. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of Meghalaya are trying to formulate a mechanism for seamless import of cows and cattle to the state given the new legislation enacted by Assam.

Earlier as Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was preparing to introduce the cattle preservation bill in the state assembly many of the states of Northeast where beef is a staple raised concern about the impact of the new legislation on their dietary habits.

However CM Sarma assured that the cattle preservation legislation shall not affect the other states of the Northeast, rather it aims to respect the religious sentiments of communities that do not consume beef in the state of Assam.