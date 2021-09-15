Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone For Govt Law College In Jorhat

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough to strengthen the educational infrastructure, the Assam Government today has laid the foundation stone for a Government Law College, Jorhat at Kaliapani.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that a financial amount of Rs 14.74 Crore.

He further added that the law college will be completed in 2 years.

The northeastern state will also get an achievable feat with the set-up of 9 more Law Colleges.

Meanwhile, under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, 3k High Schools will be upgraded to Senior Secondary Schools by 2022.

The Assam CM informed about the following through his FB page.

“Strengthening education infrastructure has been a top priority for Assam Govt. Glad to have laid foundation stone for a Government Law College, Jorhat at Kaliapani. The Rs 14.74 cr institution will be completed in 2 years. Happy to share that we shall have 9 more Law Colleges. Under #NEP2020 3K High Schools will be upgraded to Sr Sec Schools by 2022. We’ll also increase number of Universities in Assam. Ministers Ranoj Pegu, Jogen Mohan; MPs Tapan Kumar Gogoi & Kamakhya Prasad Tasa; MLA Renupoma Rajkhowa & Ex-MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi also joined.” – Sarma captioned the FB post.