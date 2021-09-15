Assam Government Issues SOP For ‘Durga Puja 2021’

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 15, the Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the period of Durga Puja 2021 to be held in October.

According to statement issued by Mahanta, a set of rules and regulations have been passed for proper adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

Committees will now have to take DC’s permission before organising the puja.

Meanwhile, all puja committee members have to submit their COVID-19 vaccination certificate (at least one vaccine dose) to DC for attaining the permission to organise the puja.

Puja mandap must be open on all sides and spacious to maintain social distance.

All Mandaps have should been separate entry and exit gates, the release further stated.

The respective Committee should provide sanitisers at the pandal entry gates.

Besides, no fair or Bazar will be allowed to staged in during the period.

During the day of Panchami, all priests and people associated with the puja will be tested for COVID-19.

They will again be tested for the same after the puja ends, i.e., after Dashami.

On Dashami, the DCs of respective districts will notify the puja committee on the same.

No gathering allowed will be allowed during the specified period.

Furthermore, curfew will remain from 9 PM until further notice.

All puja rituals should be completed in the stipulated time frame.

The Health Minister has urged the organizers of the Puja committees to follow all the protocols.

Mandaps and Pandals have to be sanitised before the commencement, and after the Puja.

The statutes should not be too large, whereas no cultural programmes will be held during the puja.

However, according to release, citizens below 18 years of age will be exempted from these protocols.