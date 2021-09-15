Assam : Mohanbari-Tinsukia Stretch To Be Used For Emergency Landing By IAF

NET Web Desk

The Mohanbari-Tinsukia national highway in Upper Assam has been identified by the Centre for developing an emergency aircraft landing stretch for the Indian Airforce (IAF) fighter aircrafts.

This highway is among the 12 NH’s, identified by the Centre for this purpose.

It traverses through the IAF’s Chabua Air Force station route.

Meanwhile, four other roads in the northeastern state have also been selected for emergency landing of IAF aircrafts.

These roads include – Jorhat-Baraghat road, Bagdogra-Hashimara road, Hashimara-Tezpur route, Hashimara-Guwahati road.

Earlier, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced the names of stretches which will be used for army.

The Ministry has also confirmed of developing such passages for emergency landing in 19 other places of the country.

“Now, our National Highways will also be of use to the army, which will make our country more secure and always ready for emergency situations,” – stated by Gadkari.