Assam Rifles Hold Swarnim Vijay Varsh Marathon In Aizawl

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

In continuation to the “Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations”, the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a Mini Marathon at The Assam Rifles Stadium, Aizawl, and also across the state of Mizoram on Wednesday.

The “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” is being celebrated across the nation from December 16, 2020, to December 16 2021 to mark the 50 years of Indian victory in the 1971 Indo – Pakistan War. The celebrations started with Sapling Plantation on September 13th, 2021, and continued with a Mini Marathon on 15th September 2021 in Mizoram.

The event at Aizawl witnessed the enthusiastic participation of around 250 persons including local youth and all ranks of Assam Rifles. Mizoram’s Power & Electricity Minister R Lalzirliana graced the occasion as chief guest and flagged off the Mini Marathon at Assam Rifles Stadium, Aizawl.

Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, Commander, 23 Sector AR, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Commandant Aizawl Battalion, and other dignitaries also attended the event. The top 10 runners were awarded Medals and Certificates by the Minister on completion of the run.

The Power Minister while addressing the gathering on the occasion stressed the importance of running in improving physical and mental health. He congratulated Assam Rifles for successfully conducting the event and also for the role played by the force for the cause.

He also congratulated the Indian Army on the Golden Jubilee and remembered the brave martyrs on the occasion who laid down their lives to ensure the victory of the nation.