Assam : SEBA Announces Offline Examinations From October 1

NET Web Desk

The Board of Secondary Education of Assam (SEBA) has issued a notice dealing with special offline examination for students not satisfied with their results.

The examination schedules have been fixed for the students of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), i.e Class X standard, and Assam High Madrassa (AHM).

Accordingly, the special offline examinations are to be held from October 1-11.

“The special High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa examination for the students who are not satisfied with the results will be held from October 1,” – announced Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

It is pertinent to mention here that students were assessed based on an alternative evaluation system, the results of which were declared on July 30.