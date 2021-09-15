Delhi Terror Masterplan Busted : 6 Terrorists Arrested Sent To Police Remand For 14 Days

NET Web Desk

The Delhi police Special Cell has recently arrested 6 terrorists from the state capital who were planning for a big terror attack during the festival season to roll-out from October this year.

According to official reports, all the six suspected terrorists were arrested on charges of planning terror attacks in Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the upcoming festival season.

They were later produced before a court and remanded to police custody for at least 14 days.

Among these 6 suspected terrorists, 2 have received trainings with explosives and firearms including AK47 for around 15 days from Pakistan.

On further investigation, the Delhi Police have asserted that the terrorists were trained under the major or lieutenant rank officer of Pakistan.

These six terrorists have been identified as Mohd Abu Bakar, Jan Mohd Sheikh, Osama, Mohd Amir Javed, Zeeshan Qamar and Moolchand.

Among them, Jan Mohd Sheikh is been linked with Dawood Ibrahim gang.