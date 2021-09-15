Former Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh Takes Oath As Uttarakhand Governor

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 15, the Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh took oath as the 8th Governor of Uttarakhand.

He was sworn into office by Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice RS Chauhan at a ceremony that took place at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.

Singh succeeded Baby Rani Maurya who resigned from her position on September 8.

According to PTI report, Singh has held several top posts in the Army, including that of deputy chief of army staff, before retiring in 2016.

The former Army officer served in the Indian Army for nearly 40 years and retired from services in 2016.

During this time, he received 4 Presidential Awards and two Chiefs of Army Staff Awards.

He has also served as Director of military operations related to China affairs.

Gurmeet Singh has also pursued two M.Phil degrees from Chennai and Indore universities.

He has completed his Doctorate on ‘Smart Power for National Security Dynamics’ from Chennai University.