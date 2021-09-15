Justice At Last For Arunachal Archer Yumi Sorang, Hired As Coach

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

After a long battle with the Directorate of Sports, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, justice was served to Archer Yumi Sorang for what was rightfully hers.

Yesterday on 14 September, she finally received her offer letter as Archery coach on a contractual basis in Small Khelo India Centre, located in Pasighat, East Siang district. Incidentally, the offer letter was approved and signed by Mr. Tadar Apa, Director of Sports, against whom the archer had leveled charges of nepotism and abuse of power.

The offer letter has been issued in compliance with Government decisions vide No. DS/SIKC/AP/111/2020 dated 17th August 2021 and order No. Secy/SYA/202109/04/Admin dated 8th September 2021. The offer letter states that it has been pursued after re-evaluation of results giving primacy to order of preference submitted by the archer.

Sorang is now required to give her joining report within 15 days at the Directorate of Sports, Chimpu, Itanagar.

The offer letter further states that the engagement is purely on a contractual basis and can be extended beyond 2 years, subjected to satisfactory performance of the coach as well as the continuation of Small Khelo India Centre Scheme under which the posts for various coaches have been advertised.

The appointment will be purely on a contract basis and doesn’t confer any right to claim for permanent employment in Small Khelo India Centre on the expiration of terms of contractual appointment, the offer letter further read.

While being contractually engaged as a coach, Sorang has to abide by terms and conditions of employment much like other government employees.

After Sorang had complained of nepotism in the recruitment of archery coaches by SAI Arunachal, the state government had to intervene as fearing public backlash. Sorang had shocked all by returning her hard-won medals in protest to make her case.