Long-Time Collaborator Nolan & Warner Bros. Part Ways

NET Web Desk

The noir filmmaker Christopher Nolan is all set to collaborate with Universal Pictures for finance and distribution of his next movie, based on the father of atom bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Such a move came as complete shock to film experts, as Warner Bros. has been a long-time collaborator to Nolan’s movies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Warner Bros. had previously announced to release its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously.

The long-time collaborator Christopher Nolan had criticized this move and referred to HBO Max as the “worst streaming service.”

According to Deadline report, Nolan’s next movie is already received a green nod to start production in the first quarter of 2022.

Nolan will write the script and produce the movie alongside his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas.

Cillian Murphy is expected to play a key role in the movie, but his involvement isn’t confirmed yet.