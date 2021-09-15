Manipur CM Attends 15th Foundation Of State Women Commission, Highlights Its Role

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 15, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the 15th Foundation Celebration of State Commission for Women, held at Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal.

The forum is a two-day conference on subject “Socio-Cultural & Political Convention of North-East Women”.

Speaking during the programme, Singh asserted that work and achievement of women have transformed the socio-cultural life of people.

Besides, this convention is believed to play an important part in enlightening the practice of Gender Equality.

Providing security and assuring dignity to women have been a priority and famed women’s market in Imphal have made women self-reliant, he added.

Keeping in mind of the safety, police stations were opened in all districts with anti-trafficking units been installed.

A 24-hr toll-free women service were also installed, added the CM.

“I’m pleased to have attended the 15th Foundation Day of Manipur State Commission for Women, a two days’ Convention on Socio-Cultural and Political stand of North-East Women. I’m confident that the convention will enlighten the public on Gender Equality and the many important roles women play for inclusive economic growth and progress of society. I am proud of the historic contributions and sacrifices made by Manipuri women, and not to mention, the role they play in shaping the socio-economic and cultural life of Manipur.

I also congratulate the release of Women News Horizon Vol V and release of song of Manipur State Commission for Women by the dignitaries today.” – the CM captioned a FB post.

It is pertinent to mention here that Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) was constituted on 15 September 2006, as a statutory body at the state level, in pursuance of the Manipur State Commission for Women Act, 2006.

Aiming to safeguard the interests of women, MSCW’s mandate is very broad covering almost all aspects of women’s development.