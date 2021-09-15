Nagaland : Kashiram Villagers Repair Stretch Ignored By Authorities For Years

NET Web Desk

The Kashiram Village Council (KVC) along with Kashiram Youth Organization (KYO) organized a mas social work to repair the stretch of road stretch along Eden Hospital and Maple Tree School till the village junction.

According to KVC press release, patholes that developed eight years ago have added difficulties for further plying on the road. This have been multiplied and grown in size, thereby adding misery to the commuters.

It further stated that no-maintenance of the stretch by Rangapahar Army Cantonment during the past 10-11 years has resulted in the gradual deterioration.

Even after continual request by residents, the matter was left ignored by the concerned authorities.

This led villagers and several youth organizations to take up the matter by themselves, and repair the passage with available financial resources and manpower.

Major contributions were initiated by Sanen, proprietor of Maple Tree School; Dr. Maongwati Imo Jamir, Commissioner and Secretary of Planning; Viketoulie, PHE; Thejao Mephfu; Obangwati Pongen, Junior Engineer of Rural Development.