Nature To be On Screen With CMS Vatavaran Starting From Sep 15 In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

The CMS Vatavaran Film Festival is all geared up to roll-out from today at Forest Department Secretariat, Deorali.

Organized in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the film festival will be held from September 15-17.

CMS Vatavaran Deputy Director Sabyasachi Bharti informed that idea behind the festival is to support the green movement for conservation.

This motive generates awareness through films, festivals and forums, engaging with a cross section of stakeholders, including GoI, media, conservation organization, experts, academics, corporations, youth and general public.

Besides, it provides a platform for showcasing the SECURE Himalayan initiatives and programmes.

On September 15-16, the festival will organize a two-day ‘Green MOJO’ Filmmaking Workshop which will be conducted by Ritesh Taksande, faculty member, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

On September 17, SECURE Himalaya films along with nominated CMS VATAVARAN environmental films will be screened.

These films would include sustainable topics, such as – environmental issues like water conservation, wildlife conservation, climate change, forest conservation and livelihood and sustainable technologies.

It will be followed by award distribution and closing ceremony, informed the Deputy Director.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that CMS VATAVARAN is Asia’s largest environment and wildlife film festival.

The forum aims at enhancing understanding, appreciation and shift in attitudes towards the natural world.

It helps to increase space for environmental issues in mass media and evolve a nationwide environment outreach framework.

The festival presents nature stories from all over the world, stories on critical ecological and developmental challenges faced in the recent times.

It depict stories with some of the most compelling practices, as well as enchanting snippets on the diversity of our planet.